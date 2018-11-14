Atlanta airport already confiscated record number of guns this year

More guns have been seized at Hartsfield-Jackson International’s security checkpoints in 2018 than at any other airport in the nation, setting a record even before the year is out.
The Atlanta airport has held the No. 1 spot in the nation for guns uncovered at checkpoints for the last two years.
The message officials have for passengers as they prepare for busiest time of the year, on Channel 2 Action News at 4 p.m.
A total of 293 firearms have been found in carry-on bags and as improperly packed or undeclared guns in checked luggage so far this year. On average, 80 to 90 percent of them are loaded, according to the Transportation Security Administration.
Last year, a record 245 guns were discovered at security checkpoints at the Atlanta airport.
Of the 293 guns found most recently, 248 of them were seized from carry-ons at security checkpoints. Another 45 improperly packed or undeclared guns have been found in checked baggage.
TRENDING STORIES:
- 4 women wore banned hoodies inside mall to ‘prove a point' about racial profiling
- ‘He's not that monster': Parents of Chris Watts speak out on murders of wife, daughters
- Man escapes jail, stops for pancakes, gets busted again … with his mom
This article was written by Kelly Yamanouchi, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}