Armed robber seen on video jumping over counter, pointing gun at clerk

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Channel 2 Action News has obtained video of three gunmen robbing a local hotel.
The clerk told Channel 2's Tyisha Fernandes he was so scared, he thought one of the robbers would pull the trigger at any moment.
Two of the gunmen walked into the lobby of the Days Inn on Phoenix Boulevard in College Park in the early morning of Nov. 27. The video shows a third man standing at the door and police believe he was the lookout.
"We're not safe anymore and it's a shame," said Jada Knowles, a woman Fernandes met at a nearby business.
Police said no one was at the front desk when they first walked in, so one of them rang the bell.
When the clerk came out, a gunman wearing a red hoodie immediately jumped over the counter and demanded all the money out of the register while he constantly waved the gun around.
Knowles wasn’t surprised but the video frightened her.
"You feel the need to take someone else’s stuff. Just go out and buy it yourself. Work and buy it yourself," Knowles said.
