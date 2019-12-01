0 Bread delivery driver stopped armed robbery at Hardee's, sheriff says

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - A man delivering bread to a fast food restaurant stepped in to stop a robbery before authorities tracked down the suspect.

Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill said Joseph Chilton was delivering bread to the Hardee's on Anvil Block Road around 6:30 a.m. Saturday when he saw employees running out the back.

It turned out to be an armed robbery in progress at the restaurant.

The sheriff's office said the suspect, identified as Damario Kentrell Parrish, jumped across the counter and pointed a weapon at an employee, demanding cash.

"This young man [had] been here twice. The first, he hurt my employees. The second time, he jumped over and put the gun physically to me. I just did what he asked me to do," said employee Mary Ann Reynolds.

When Parrish began to leave, Chilton grabbed a gun from his truck and ran back in to help the woman, according to witnesses. He shot Parrish, but the suspect was able to run away.

“The bread man put his gun up. The robber put his gun up and the bread man shot at him four times," said manager Keysa Roberts. "His car was here, but he was able to stumble off into the woods."

Deputies and Clayton County police tracked Parrish down to a house in Conley on Jewel Terrance Road, where Hill said children were also inside.

SWAT was called to the scene, but the children were out safely before they arrived. Shortly after that, Parrish came out and surrendered. He was taken to the hospital where he's recovering from his injuries before he is taken to jail.

Hill said he was "so impressed with Chilton" for "defending those who could not defend themselves" that he made him an honorary deputy and inducted him into The Sheriff's Posse Hall of Fame.

"They got him thanks to our bread man," said employee Helene Berkowitz.

