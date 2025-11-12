Airlines have seen fewest number of flights cancelled today than in almost a week

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport saw reduced traffic on Wednesday, which may be due to typical mid-week travel patterns.

The airport experienced unusually low traffic today, attributed in part to Wednesday being one of the slowest travel days of the week.

Mike Arnot from Sirium Aviation Analytics stated that airlines have contingency plans for operational reductions and predicted a quick recovery once the shutdown ends, estimating a return to normal within two to three days.

A former air traffic controller, however, suggested it might take closer to a week for operations to stabilize, citing concerns about potential union-related actions by air traffic controllers.

Despite the current slowdown, holiday travel is expected to be exceptionally busy for Thanksgiving 2025. According to Mike Arnot, there are nearly 2% more flights booked compared to last year, indicating a significant increase in passenger numbers.

Flight prices could rise due to delays and increased fuel costs, adding to the challenges faced by travelers.

