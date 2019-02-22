0 Accused murderer's alleged plot to kill deputies foiled after shocking discovery

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - A local sheriff has enhanced security around an inmate who was allegedly planning a dramatic escape.

The sheriff said the prisoner planned to execute two of his deputies during transport.

Deputies said accused murderer Cameron Jones had this all planned out -- when Upson County deputies picked him up to take him to court in Upson County, he planned to have someone shoot the deputies in the head and make his escape.

Deputies said they found the letter to the hitman and foiled the attack.

The plot surprised one of Jones’ old classmates.

“I didn't expect that from him,” said former classmate Amy Davidson.

Jones is accused of murdering Roderick Crawford in Upson County and Mario Edwards in Clayton County.

Jones is from Upson County.

Prosecutors said Jones, Ashanti Dorsey and Kiera Williams attracted men with the promise of sex and murdered them.

Deputies said they learned of a letter Jones wrote while in the Clayton County jail, urging someone to attack the two Upson County deputies who transported him back to Upson for court.

TRENDING STORIES:

Upson County Sheriff Dan Kilgore said the letter even contained a map of Jones’ escape route.

“These people have no regard for human life,” Kilgore said.

Kilgore now has extra security when Jones is transported.

Deputies are also trying to determine the identity of the person asked to carry out the plot.

“We certainly want to identify anybody who is a threat to the safety of our community,” Kilgore said.

Jones now faces additional charges for the plot he's accused of.

There is added security when his co-defendants are transported, as well.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.