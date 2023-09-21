Clayton County

911 call system down in Clayton County, calls being directed to Forest Park E911 center

By WSBTV.com News Staff

Clayton County Police Department (Clayton County Police Department)

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County Police Department confirmed with Channel 2 Action News that the 911 call system is down as of 1:45 p.m. Thursday.

All calls are being rerouted to Forest Park E911 center.

It is unclear what has caused the system to go down and how long it will take for it to start working.

