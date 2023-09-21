911 call system down in Clayton County, calls being directed to Forest Park E911 center

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County Police Department confirmed with Channel 2 Action News that the 911 call system is down as of 1:45 p.m. Thursday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

All calls are being rerouted to Forest Park E911 center.

TRENDING STORIES:

It is unclear what has caused the system to go down and how long it will take for it to start working.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Teen accused of stealing printers from Cobb County Office Depot A mother is furious after a Cobb County Office Depot accused her son of stealing printers, although he had receipts for his purchases.

©2023 Cox Media Group