77-year-old injured, trapped when tree falls on Clayton County home

JONESBORO, Ga. — A 77-year-old Jonesboro man says he feels fortunate to be alive after a large tree crashed through the roof of his home during severe storms Sunday afternoon.

Channel 2’s Tom Regan was along Embrey Drive in Jonesboro in Clayton County where a neighbor helped rescue the man from the wreckage.

The man, who uses a wheelchair as he recovers from hip replacement surgery, said he was on the couch in his living room when the tree fell.

“The ceiling in the living room hit me. It was more than terrifying. I thank God I wasn’t on the other end of my couch, or I wouldn’t be here,” said homeowner Lee Boyd.

Another tree crushed an attached garage structure at a home next store, damaging two cars. Lee says he was trapped in his home for about an hour before a neighbor and caregiver stopped by to help him.

“I just went in, went around the back door and went inside and got him out. There was debris on top of him, it was all over the place,” said Tim Wright.

Paramedics treated Boyd for bruises on his arm and head.

Several other homes in Jonesboro were damaged by storm winds and fallen trees. Boyd says his cat ran to the basement during the storm but wasn’t injured. He expects the repairs on his home to take several weeks. He said he will be staying with friends and family.

