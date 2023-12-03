74-year-old Stockbridge woman with dementia reported missing

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A Clayton County family is desperate to find their loved one with dementia who is missing.
Police say Vera Smith, 74, walked away from her home on Davidson Parkway in Stockbridge at 12:30 p.m. on Friday afternoon and hasn’t been seen since.
The family says they last saw her at midnight on Dec. 1.
She is described as being five feet, three inches tall and weighing approximately 125 pounds.
Smith was last seen wearing a black sweater, pants and a black and brown wig.
She has been diagnosed with dementia.
Anyone who sees her should call Clayton County police.
