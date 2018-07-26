4-year-old boy found after reported abduction

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - A 4-year-old boy believed to have been abducted from his Forest Park home overnight has been found and his mother is in custody, police said.
Andres Perez was missing from his Longleaf Drive home when police were called to investigate a report of child abuse Wednesday night.
His mother, Serena Rios, was thought to have removed the boy before officers arrived just before 10 p.m.
Three other children under the age of 5 were in the home at the time.
According to Forest Park police, Rios has been accused of child abuse in the past.
When Andres was reported missing, detectives believed he was in danger, Capt. David Posiadly said.
“Serena does not have legal custody of Andres at this time and is under an order of supervised visits only by the Clayton County courts,” Posiadly said in a statement.
This article was written by Chelsea Prince, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
