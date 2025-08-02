3 Clayton County K-9s get new body armor thanks to nonprofit donation

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Three K-9s from the Clayton County Police Department have a fetching new way to suit up, thanks to a donation from a national nonprofit focused on protecting police dogs.

K-9s Ozzy, Metro and Konan each received bullet and stab protective vests, through a donation from Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.

The nonprofit organization was established in 2009 and is dedicated to providing protective vests and other assistance to law enforcement dogs across the United States.

Since its inception, the charity has donated over 5,882 vests valued at $6.9 million, benefiting K-9s in all 50 states.

The protective vests for K-9s Ozzy, Metro, and Konan are custom fitted, U.S. made, and NIJ certified, offering potentially lifesaving protection for these four-legged officers, Clayton County officers said online.

Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. sponsors the vests through private and corporate donations.

The vest program is open to U.S. law enforcement dogs that are at least 20 months old and actively employed and certified with law enforcement or related agencies, according to Clayton County police.

K-9s with expired vests are also eligible to receive new protective gear, police said.

Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. said it accepts tax-deductible contributions in any amount, with a single donation of $1,050 sponsoring one vest. Each vest is valued at $1,800, weighs an average of four to five pounds, and comes with a five-year warranty.

You can learn more about Vested Interest in K9s online here.

