22-year-old woman reported missing from Riverdale

RIVERDALE, Ga. — Clayton County Police Department has issued a Mattie’s Call for a 22-year-old woman.
Mariam Kourouma was last seen Sunday at around 5 p.m. at Holly Tree Townhouse on Highway 85 in Riverdale.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Officials say she has disabilities, specifically mental health issues.
Kourouma is described as 5 feet, 3 inches, 130 pounds, wearing her hair in a pony tail. She was last seen wearing a large hoodie, shorts and carrying a red suitcase.
She was traveling on foot, police said.
If you have any information on Kourouma’s whereabouts, please contact 911 or Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3747.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Crash, GSP activity shuts down intersection in downtown Atlanta
- Xpress bus service routes discontinued, park-and-ride lots closed
- Body recovered in Lake Lanier: Drowning victim remembered as a ‘go-getter,’ provider for his family
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group