22-year-old woman reported missing from Riverdale

RIVERDALE, Ga. — Clayton County Police Department has issued a Mattie’s Call for a 22-year-old woman.

Mariam Kourouma was last seen Sunday at around 5 p.m. at Holly Tree Townhouse on Highway 85 in Riverdale.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Officials say she has disabilities, specifically mental health issues.

Kourouma is described as 5 feet, 3 inches, 130 pounds, wearing her hair in a pony tail. She was last seen wearing a large hoodie, shorts and carrying a red suitcase.

She was traveling on foot, police said.

If you have any information on Kourouma’s whereabouts, please contact 911 or Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3747.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group