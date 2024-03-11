Clayton County

20 dogs, including several puppies, in Clayton County must find homes or else they will be put down

By Mary Alice Royse Ginther, WSBTV.com

Dogs up for adoption in Clayton County (Clayton County Animal Control)

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Many dogs desperately need a home due to overcrowding at Clayton County Animal Control.

Officials said 20 dogs must find homes by March 14th at 3 p.m., or they will be euthanized.

The following dogs are at risk of being euthanized:

  • Larry: People and dog-friendly, high-energy, neutered
  • Kat and pups: Mom and her five puppies
  • Lona: People and dog-friendly, very sweet
  • Zora: Pregnant, timid, parvo quarantine, unknown if dog-friendly
  • Zaria: People shy, dog-friendly
  • Corron: People friendly, dog reactive, high energy
  • Scout: People and dog-friendly, very sweet
  • Poppy: People and dog-friendly
  • Imani: People and dog-friendly, very sweet
  • Danny: People and dog-friendly, high energy
  • Alana: People and dog-friendly, high-energy
  • Floof: People and dog-friendly, kennel cough
  • Allie: People-friendly, non-dog reactive
  • Jake: Timid, non dog reactive
  • Bruce: Prvo quarantine
  • Fairy: Parvo quarantine
  • Betsy: People friendly, timid, non dog reactive
  • Nebula: Must remain in the state for cruelty charges
  • Opal: Must stay in the state for cruelty charges
  • Charm: Must stay in the state for cruelty charges

To find out more information about each dog, as well as facility hours, click here.

