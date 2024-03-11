20 dogs, including several puppies, in Clayton County must find homes or else they will be put down

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Many dogs desperately need a home due to overcrowding at Clayton County Animal Control.

Officials said 20 dogs must find homes by March 14th at 3 p.m., or they will be euthanized.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The following dogs are at risk of being euthanized:

Larry: People and dog-friendly, high-energy, neutered

People and dog-friendly, high-energy, neutered Kat and pups: Mom and her five puppies

Mom and her five puppies Lona: People and dog-friendly, very sweet

People and dog-friendly, very sweet Zora: Pregnant, timid, parvo quarantine, unknown if dog-friendly

Pregnant, timid, parvo quarantine, unknown if dog-friendly Zaria: People shy, dog-friendly

People shy, dog-friendly Corron: People friendly, dog reactive, high energy

People friendly, dog reactive, high energy Scout: People and dog-friendly, very sweet

People and dog-friendly, very sweet Poppy: People and dog-friendly

People and dog-friendly Imani: People and dog-friendly, very sweet

People and dog-friendly, very sweet Danny: People and dog-friendly, high energy

People and dog-friendly, high energy Alana: People and dog-friendly, high-energy

People and dog-friendly, high-energy Floof: People and dog-friendly, kennel cough

People and dog-friendly, kennel cough Allie : People-friendly, non-dog reactive

: People-friendly, non-dog reactive Jake: Timid, non dog reactive

Timid, non dog reactive Bruce: Prvo quarantine

Prvo quarantine Fairy: Parvo quarantine

Parvo quarantine Betsy: People friendly, timid, non dog reactive

People friendly, timid, non dog reactive Nebula: Must remain in the state for cruelty charges

Must remain in the state for cruelty charges Opal: Must stay in the state for cruelty charges

Must stay in the state for cruelty charges Charm: Must stay in the state for cruelty charges

To find out more information about each dog, as well as facility hours, click here.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Child dead after being hit by car in Mall of Georgia parking lot, 2 others injured, police say

©2023 Cox Media Group