  • 2 dead in triple shooting in Clayton County

    Updated:

    Authorities are investigating a deadly triple shooting in Clayton County.

    Channel 2 Action News learned early Tuesday that three men were shot at a home on Brian Lane. Inside, Clayton County police said that two were dead and a third was taken to the hospital with injuries. 

    Authorities are trying to figure out what led up to the shooting,

    We have a reporter and photographer on the way to the scene to talk to investigators -- Watch Channel 2 Action News This Morning for updates on this developing story.

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories