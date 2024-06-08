2 arrested hiding at friend’s house after finding person shot to death inside Clayton home

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Two people in Clayton County are now facing murder charges after a person was found dead inside a home in Riverdale.

When police got to the home on April 30, they opened the door and found the victim, whose identity has not been released, with several gunshot wounds. They say the kitchen walls and floor were covered in blood.

Investigators identified Jason Jefferson and Saisha Gibson as the suspects and got warrants to charge them with felony murder, aggravated assault and home invasion.

Details on the murder itself are limited.

Clayton County Sheriff Levon Allen says both of them were on his list of most wanted criminals.

The U.S. Marshal’s Service was able to track Jefferson and Gibson to a friend’s house in DeKalb County.

Officers surrounded the home and both of them were arrested.

They are currently being held in the Clayton County Jail.

