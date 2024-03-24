15 dogs in need of loving homes before end of week, Clayton County Animal Control says

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Multiple dogs are in desperate need of a home due to overcrowding at Clayton County Animal Control.
Officials said 15 dogs must find homes by March 28th at 3 p.m., or else they will be euthanized.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
The following are the dogs that are at risk of being put down:
- Baby: People friendly, senior, spayed, very sweet, non dog reactive
- Sarge: People-friendly, very sweet, parvo quarantine
- Nemo: People and dog-friendly, parvo quarantine
- Alfred: People and dog-friendly
- Lenney: People and dog-friendly, high energy, parvo quarantine
- Kenney: Came in with Lenney
- Lorre: People friendly, unknown if dog friendly
- Eggnog: People and dog-friendly, parvo quarantine
- Meiska: People and dog-friendly, parvo quarantine
- Deena: Microchipped, people friendly, nondog reactive, parvo quarantine
- Farley: People and dog-friendly, very sweet, parvo quarantine
- Maui: People-friendly, unknown if dog-friendly, parvo quarantine
- Gracie: People aggressive, dog-friendly, food-driven
- King: Microchipped, senior, people-friendly
- Meadow: People friendly, very sweet, timid, microchipped
To find out more information about each dog, as well as facility hours, click here.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS:
©2023 Cox Media Group