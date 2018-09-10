1 of 2 men seen firing shots outside car in Snapchat video turns himself in

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - One of the two men seen in a Snapchat video randomly firing shots outside their car is now in custody.
Jonathan Marin turned himself in to the Clayton County Sheriff's Office Monday. The sheriff's office is still searching for Edgar Reeves, the other man who was seen in the video.
We are working to gather more details for Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m.
Channel 2's Christian Jennings first spotted the video on the Facebook page called Georgia Law Enforcement.
The sheriff's office identified Marin and Reeves as the suspects in the video on Friday.
Investigators say they are still working to determine the exact location of where the video was made before they file any additional charges.
