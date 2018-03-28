  • 1 dead in double shooting in Riverdale

    By: Tom Jones

    Updated:

    CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Authorities are investigating a deadly double shooting in Riverdale.

    According to Channel 2’s Tom Jones, two people were sitting in a car Wednesday afternoon on Ridge Trail when someone came up to them and opened fire.

    One man was killed and another was taken to the hospital.  

    Authorities have blocked off the area due to the active scene. 

    Neighbors said they heard four to five shots.

    Neighbors describe ducking for cover in the shooting, on Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    1 dead in double shooting in Riverdale

  • Headline Goes Here

    Student killed, another injured in crash on ‘senior skip day'

  • Headline Goes Here

    Man says Clayton Co. commissioner had him cited out of retaliation

  • Headline Goes Here

    1 killed in Clayton County motel shooting

  • Headline Goes Here

    What happened? Family suspects ‘foul play' in airport worker's death