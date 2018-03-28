1 dead in double shooting in Riverdale

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Authorities are investigating a deadly double shooting in Riverdale.
According to Channel 2’s Tom Jones, two people were sitting in a car Wednesday afternoon on Ridge Trail when someone came up to them and opened fire.
One man was killed and another was taken to the hospital.
Authorities have blocked off the area due to the active scene.
Neighbors said they heard four to five shots.
Neighbors describe ducking for cover in the shooting, on Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m.
Breaking news: Two men sitting in a car. Someone comes up and opens fire on them. One man is dead. The other in the hospital. The search is on for the killer. The reason neighbors say they had to duck for cover. That’s coming up at 4. @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/Ary0l6Zhur— Tom Jones (@TomJonesWSBTV) March 28, 2018
