Clayton County sheriff's deputies rescue woman who fell nearly a dozen feet

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Three Clayton County sheriff's deputies were caught on camera helping save a woman as she fell nearly a dozen feet.
It happened Monday night outside of the Clayton County jail.
The woman, suffering from a mental health issue, climbed the tree, refused to come down and then got stuck.
When it appeared she would fall - the deputies ran to help.
We are not identifying the woman because of medical reasons but we can tell you, she is OK.
Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill has ordered commendations for all three deputies.
