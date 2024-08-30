Clayton Co. neighbors say every time it rains, their yards flood from nearby construction project

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Neighbors in a Clayton County community say every time it rains, their yards flood with dirt and water from a nearby construction project.

Kathalyn Wilson sent Channel 2′s Tom Jones a video of the flooding, saying it “looks like a dam.”

Wilson said the flooding transformed her backyard into a lake.

“Unbelievable,” you hear her say on the video.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Wilson says that for the last three months, when it rains, her yard has been flooded with dirt from the construction project behind her home.

“The whole yard is just orange,” she said.

She says it’s killing her grass and exposing underground tree roots.

“The tree trunk was there. I’ve never seen it until now,” she said.

One time she says the water came up to her deck.

“So I’m thinking oh Lord the water is gonna come inside the house. It hasn’t yet,” she said.

Wilson isn’t the only one whose yard floods.

“If we get a heavy rain, yeah I’m going to see this again,” Claude Minor said about the flooding at his home.

He showed pictures of the flooding he’s experienced. Jones asked him what he thought when he first saw it.

“Well, is it gonna stop?” he asked.

TRENDING STORIES:

Wilson says she told the project supervisor about the flooding and he said he would tell the owner. But nothing has happened.

Jones reminded Wilson that rain is in the forecast this weekend.

“Oh. I hope not. I really hope not. My grandson said ‘Nana it’s okay we can make some more boats.’ But I don’t want that water in my yard,” said Wilson.

Jones wanted to speak to managers at the construction project but no one was there.

He also reached out to the county’s public information office, a county administrator, and a county commissioner trying to find out who is charge of the construction project, and what’s being done to stop the flooding.

He’s still waiting for a response.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Poll: 8 in 10 voters say access to affordable healthcare is top concern ahead of election

©2024 Cox Media Group