UGA study shows links between hypertension, diabetes with dementia diagnoses

ATHENS, Ga. — A new study on dementia diagnoses in Georgia and the larger United States shows new, more prevalent links between hypertension, diabetes and other co-morbidities with dementia.

According to the study by the University of Georgia, “diabetes and hypertension could have a domino effect for future health problems like dementia,” particularly among Black Americans.

The study showed that the dementia statistics were separate from Alzheimer’s Disease-related dementia, meaning that heart conditions and diabetes were impacting Black Americans with higher rates of cognitive decline and at earlier ages than white Americans.

“Uncovering physical conditions that accelerate this is crucial for improving quality of life and health outcomes,” the UGA researchers said.

For patients who reported having both diabetes and hypertension between the ages of 45 to 55, the UGA study found that there were elevated levels of dementia biomarkers, or signs of the condition.

The UGA research showed that while a single diagnosis did not mean you’d have a “dramatic neurological effect,” having both diagnoses was a strong indicator of dementia risks.

“Taking steps early to control high blood pressure and diabetes may help protect African Americans from brain degeneration and lower their risk of dementia,” Karlo Lei, co-author of the study and an associate professor in the Franklin College of Arts and Sciences, said.

Researchers also highlighted that many of the study participants reported both cardiovascular issues and low incomes, with nearly 20% having less than a 12th grade education.

“Health inequities like the ones that we’re exploring are not inevitable. They are very systemic, and they’re potentially preventable. Just as crucial as early screening and treatment is the need for change that addresses the structural inequities putting Black Americans at higher risk in the first place,” Rachael Weaver, corresponding author of the study and a graduate student in the UGA Franklin College of Arts and Sciences department of sociology, said.

The study authors said their findings suggest health practitioners should focus more on heart health as an indicator of risk for dementia, especially among Black Americans.

