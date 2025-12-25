Single vehicle crash claims man’s life on Christmas in Athens

ATHENS, Ga. — A deadly crash in Athens is under investigation on Christmas Day.

The Athens-Clarke County Police Department said the crash only involved one vehicle and happened around 5:53 a.m.

Police said the crash was at the intersection of Barnett Shoals Road and Gaines School road.

At the scene, officers found a 2018 Toyota Camry that was driving south on Barnett Shoals Road at a high rate of speed before getting into the intersection.

The Camry hit a tree at the Synovus Bank parking lot and erupted into flames.

Police said due to the crash, the driver of the car died.

It’s the ninth fatality crash in the county this year, police said.

The driver was not identified and the investigation remains active.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call police at 762-400-7040 or email Ofc. First Class Sartain.

