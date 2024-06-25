Neighborhood complaints led officers to suspect trafficking cocaine out of Athens home

ATHENS, Ga. — Two people are facing charges after being found with illegal drugs.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Athens-Clarke County police said they began investigating illegal activity after community complaints. Authorities conducted a search warrant at a home on Rear Arch Street.

During the search, officials said they found $11,984 in cash, four ounces of marijuana, a 1/2 kilo of cocaine and a handgun.

TRENDING STORIES:

Authorities arrested Quran Amaru Steward, 25, of Athens, and Stefon Alfred Robinson, 34, of Rochester, NY.

Steward is charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute. Robinson is charged with trafficking cocaine.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Now is the time to adopt or foster a dog in Fulton County

©2024 Cox Media Group