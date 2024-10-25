Hundreds of metro Atlanta voters get extra absentee ballot in the mail

CLARKE COUNTY, Ga. — Election officials in Athens-Clarke County say more than 700 people were mailed a second absentee ballot.

They say they have discovered a clerical error that mistakenly sent a second ballot to 725 voters who requested an absentee ballot.

Officials said that ballots are tied to individual voters and the statewide election system won’t allow more than one ballot to be cast per voter even if multiple ballots are received.

“Our elections system is a secure process with multiple steps in place designed to ensure one vote per registered voter,” said ACCGov Elections Department Director Charlotte Sosebee. “In addition to this safeguard, we are contacting each of the affected voters through expedited mail, email, or phone to inform them about their absentee ballots and what steps to take with the ballots.”

Officials say ballots were first mailed out to voters on Oct. 7. But when a report was created on Oct. 9 for voters who should be receiving an absentee ballot, 725 voters on the list had been included on a previous report and therefore received a second absentee ballot.

Friday was the last day to request an absentee ballot for the presidential election in the State of Georgia.

All of the absentee ballots that are returned will be carefully reviewed, election officials said.

The early voting period runs until Friday, November 1. Election Day is Tuesday, November 5.

