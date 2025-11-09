Hospice staff holds wedding to ensure father can attend daughter’s ceremony

ATHENS, Ga. — A hospice patient at Piedmont Athens Regional was able to witness his daughter’s wedding thanks to the compassionate efforts of the hospital staff.

When Charlie Carnes was placed on hospice care, his daughter Ivey expressed her sadness that her father would miss her upcoming wedding.

In response, the hospital staff organized an impromptu ceremony in the hospital’s Sacred Space, allowing Carnes to be present for the special occasion.

The staff at Piedmont Athens Regional quickly mobilized to create a memorable wedding ceremony for Ivey Carnes and her fiancé, Dimitri Hall. A staff member who plays piano volunteered to provide music, while another staff member, who is an ordained minister, offered to officiate the ceremony.

The hospital’s gift shop contributed by donating a bouquet for the mother of the bride, and another team member made a quick trip to a local store to pick up a wedding cake. Ivey was able to retrieve her wedding dress from home, and by 6 p.m., the hospital’s space had been transformed into a heartfelt venue.

With Charlie and his wife, Harriet, seated proudly in the front row, Ivey and Dimitri exchanged vows surrounded by family, friends and the Piedmont Athens Regional staff who made it all possible.

The impromptu ceremony was a testament to the hospital’s commitment to patient-centered care and the power of community. For the Carnes family, it was a day filled with joy, love and memories they will cherish forever.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

STORY 1

STORY 2

STORY 3

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group