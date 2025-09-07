Bowens, Frazier each run for 2 scores as No. 4 Georgia overcomes miscues to stop Austin Peay 28-6

ATHENS, Ga. — Georgia failed to gain momentum for next week’s Southeastern Conference opener at Tennessee as the fourth-ranked Bulldogs stumbled on offense in Saturday’s weather-delayed 28-6 win over Austin Peay.

Chauncey Bowens and Nate Frazier each ran for two touchdowns. Frazier and wide receiver London Humphreys lost fumbles, but Georgia (2-0) made a fourth-down goal-line stop to set up a 99-yard touchdown drive in the fourth quarter.

Gunner Stockton, who passed for two touchdowns and ran for two scores in a 45-7 opening win over Marshall, leaned on the Bulldogs’ running game against the Governors (1-1). He threw for 227 yards without a turnover.

Lightning delayed the start of the second half for 1 hour, 46 minutes. The opening kickoff was moved up by an hour due to the ominous forecast.

Georgia backup tight end Ethan Barbour was carted off the field with a lower left leg injury at the end of the first half.

The takeaway

Austin Peay: Myles Wiley led the defense with a forced fumble and a recovery.

Georgia: The Bulldogs could drop in the AP Top 25 after their uneven performance. They were kept out of the end zone after having first-and-goal at the 1 to end the first half. Bowens tripped on a third-down run following two incompletions. The Bulldogs’ previous possession ended after back-to-back completions went for negative yardage.

Up next

Austin Peay hosts Morehead State in its home opener next Saturday night.

Georgia opens its SEC schedule at Tennessee next Saturday.

