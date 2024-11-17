Georgia Bulldogs keep playoff hopes alive, beating Vols 31-17

ATHENS, Ga. — In what was essentially a do-or-die game for Georgia, the Bulldogs pulled it out to win 31-17 against the Tennessee Vols.

The game against the Vols was one of the most challenging of the season, with Kirby Smart and the Dawgs hoping to rebound after last weekend’s 28-10 loss to Ole Miss.

And that they did.

If they had lost, it would have all but likely meant that the Dawgs would be eliminated from College Football Playoffs.

Going into the second half of the game the Dawgs and Vols were tied at 17 after a hard-played first half.

But the Dawgs pulled it out in the second half to dominate the Vols.

