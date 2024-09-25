Evidence against man accused of killing Laken Riley revealed as trial approaches

CLARKE COUNTY, Ga. — Details on the case against Jose Ibarra, the man accused of killing University of Georgia student Laken Riley, are being publicly revealed for the first time.

Some of the evidence that prosecutors say they have against Ibarra include a thumbprint on Riley’s cell phone, video of a man dumping a bloody jacket and gloves into a dumpster just a half mile from where her body was discovered, and DNA from her fingernails.

Prosecutors say a fingerprint expert identified Ibarra’s thumbprint on Riley’s cell phone.

They say he was recorded on video cameras around a UGA student’s dormitory and near the intramural running fields that Riley used before she was killed.

Attorneys for Ibarra want the court to suppress evidence from two cell phones, Ibarra’s social medical accounts, and his DNA sample.

They say police had no reason to suspect him of a crime when he was detained.

But prosecutors say Ibarra was detained because police had a reasonable suspicion that he was involved with Riley’s death.

Ibarra’s lawyers are asking for his trial to be moved out of Athens-Clark County.

Jury selection for Ibarra’s trial is expected to begin on Nov. 13.

Ibarra is charged with malice murder, felony murder, aggravated battery, false imprisonment, kidnapping, hindering a 911 call, and concealing the death of another.

According to law enforcement, both Ibarra and his brother Diego were in the United States as undocumented immigrants.

Information from the U.S. Attorney’s Office said Diego Ibarra “is a citizen of Venezuela and was processed for expedited removal but claimed a credible fear of return to Venezuela. He was consequently released from immigration custody pending adjudication of his claim for asylum on April 30, 2024.”

