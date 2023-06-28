Athens theater cancels summer drive-in event season

ATHENS, Ga. — Ciné Athens, a cinema in Athens operated by the Athens Film Arts Institute, announced that their yearly summer drive-in events had been canceled for the year.
The announcement came Tuesday, saying that due to circumstances outside of their control, Ciné had canceled the drive-in season.
However, the company said updates would be coming.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Had the event not been canceled, or postponed, it would have been the third year the drive-in season was hosted at Ciné Athens.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Georgia ice cream shop named one of the best in the nation, according to Yelp
- Kylie Jenner officially renames baby son; ‘We just really didn’t feel like it was him’
- Charges dropped against mom, 14-year-old son after man shot to death at hot dog stand
In a post online, Ciné Athens said they would be issuing refunds for those who had already purchased tickets for the events.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
OTHER NEWS:
©2022 Cox Media Group