Athens man arrested after 1,000 grams of cocaine found inside one of his homes

CLARKE COUNTY, Ga. — Athens Clarke-County Police arrested a man after he was found in possession of a large amount of cocaine.

Earlier this week, the Northeast Georgia Regional Drug Task Force searched two homes belonging to 55-year-old Dextrell Callaway of Athens in the 700 block of Mitchell Bridge Road and the 100 block of Cross Creek Place.

Officials found Callaway at his home on Mitchell Bridge Road, along with 1,000 grams of cocaine.

Inside of the homes, officers found materials for the purpose of making, packaging, and distributing cocaine in addition to other controlled substances.

Callaway was arrested and charged with trafficking cocaine and possession of Schedule I with intent to distribute.

