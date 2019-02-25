Clark Howard: If you're excited about getting a big refund from the IRS, don't be!

ATLANTA - People across the country are noticing their tax refunds aren’t as big this year.
Channel 2 Consumer Adviser Clark Howard has a simple piece of advice to make sure you still see your money add up.
“If you’re getting excited about getting a big refund from the IRS, I want to tell you why you shouldn’t be,” Howard said. “Because you’re making an interest-free loan to the federal government.”
Howard said it’s like a method of forced savings.
“If somebody engages in tax fraud pretending to be you, and you go to file, do you know you’ll wait on average 10 to 14 months to get your own money back in a refund?” Howard said.
Howard said it’s better for you to go to the payroll office where you work and reduce your withholding.
Then, the extra money you have each pay period should automatically sweep into a savings account.
“it’s common with payroll that you can do a split deposit,” Howard said. “Part of it goes to your checking account and the rest goes into a savings account, hopefully with an online bank where you can earn a couple percent on your money.”
Howard said he thinks it’s better to build up a reserve of money than to make a loan to the IRS.
