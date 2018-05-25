  • City takes action against ambulance company tied to assault on patient

    By: Wendy Halloran

    DUNWOODY, Ga. - New action is being taken against an ambulance company tied to an assault on a patient.

    Video was released this month of an emergency medical technician allegedly attacking a teenager in the back of an ambulance in DeKalb County.

    On Thursday, Channel 2 Action News revealed how American Medical Response was failing to meet response times in Dunwoody. Now, we know the city is taking emergency action against the company.

