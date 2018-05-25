City takes action against ambulance company tied to assault on patient

DUNWOODY, Ga. - New action is being taken against an ambulance company tied to an assault on a patient.
Video was released this month of an emergency medical technician allegedly attacking a teenager in the back of an ambulance in DeKalb County.
On Thursday, Channel 2 Action News revealed how American Medical Response was failing to meet response times in Dunwoody. Now, we know the city is taking emergency action against the company.
The lifesaving difference the new action could mean for people who call 911, on the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11 p.m.
