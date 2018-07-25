  • City of South Fulton names its police chief

    By: Nefertiti Jaquez

    Updated:

    One of the newest cities in the metro area has a police chief.

    The City of South Fulton named Keith Meadows as the city's top cop.

    Channel 2's Nefertiti Jaquez was there when city leaders named the new chief. She broke the news on Twitter.

    She'll have reaction from residents and Meadows' plan, on the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11. 

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories