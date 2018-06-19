0 City of Covington gears up for annual fireworks show

COVINGTON, Ga. - Law enforcement is already preparing for a huge fireworks show in Newton County. They’re expecting about 100,000 people on July 4th.

Three sets of fireworks will go off at the same time.

“We have guests as far as London who come and participate,” Lauren Singleton, Main Street director, said.

The fireworks are awe-inspiring and a money maker for the shops, restaurants and hotels that surround Covington’s downtown square.

“We see a huge economic impact not only during the day itself but during the week because we have a lot of out-of-town guests come and stay for the whole week,” Singleton said.

With so many visitors, traffic control is a must.

Many cars leaving last year’s show clogged up the small streets.

Police told Channel 2 Action News they’re getting ready, with all hands on deck and then some.

"We pull in other agencies to assist us. We've got 60 police officers that'll be working, but we've pulled in from other agencies as well," Capt. Ken Malcolm with Covington Police Department said.

Each year, the fireworks get bigger, the crowds get bigger and the sense of pride for those who call the community home gets bigger too.

"I've been here for 32 years, and I've seen this program grow into one of the biggest, if not the biggest fireworks display in the southeast," Malcolm said.

