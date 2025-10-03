City of LaGrange launches new online permitting portal

LAGRANGE, Ga. — The City of LaGrange launched a new online portal to apply for event permits in a bid to make the process easier, and to make events safer and more successful.

The portal launched Wednesday, giving organizers for events guidance through the permitting process online.

The new portal is aimed at special event permits, such as those that use part of a public right-of-way.

LaGrange officials mentioned parades, road races, charity walks and other similar events as examples.

“Events that take place in and around our communities are just that, ‘special’. They give our citizens the opportunity to come out to fellowship, reconnect, and support local businesses as well as others,” Community Development Director Alton West said in a statement. “We salute the planners of these events and wanted to further streamline the process of obtaining a permit.”

West said the new portal will give event organizers the “convenience of completing an application from the comfort of their business, home, or wherever they are.”

Once an application is in, the portal will also provide updates on the application’s status up to approval, including step-by-step progress.

Head online here to apply for events permits in LaGrange.

