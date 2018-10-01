0 City Council member wants independent review of proposed $5B Gulch project

ATLANTA - Atlanta's leaders will debate the future of a big piece of land where many of you tailgate before Atlanta Falcons games.

It's known as "The Gulch."

Channel 2 Action News has been following this project, and we told you a developer has a $5 billion plan to remake the piece of land near Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Gulch is comprised of parking lots and railroad tracks dozens of feet below street level.

"It's probably not the highest and best use for that property right now," said City Council member J.P. Matzigkeit.

Matzigkeit is one of the City Council members tasked with figuring out what is right with the possible multibillion-dollar development deal on the table.

“I’m still looking to make sure this is a good deal for the citizens of Atlanta," he said.

The Los Angeles-based CIM Group said it wants to transform the Gulch into the largest mixed-use development project in the southeast. It would include homes, high-rises and businesses. Matzigkeit said CIM shared a 600-page document with council members a couple weeks ago. He co-sponsored legislation that invites an independent adviser to dig into it.

“The deal is a very big deal, and I want to be sure that it doesn’t hamstring the general fund of the city,” he said.

The city wants to see the Gulch developed, but not everyone is on board.

“This is a tradition for us," an Atlanta Falcons fan told Channel 2's Rikki Klaus.

Members of the Lights Out Tailgate Club supported the Falcons at the gulch on Sunday in their usual spot.

Matzigkeit said he’s prioritizing paying police and firefighters competitive wages. If the deal prevents that, he says he'll vote no.

The vote regarding the independent adviser is scheduled for tomorrow.



