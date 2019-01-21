Church fills to honor life of MLK in Marietta

MARIETTA, Ga. - People across metro Atlanta and the country are celebrating the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. today.
Channel 2’s Fred Blankenship is emceeing a celebration at Turner Chapel AME Church in Marietta.
We’ll show you celebrations throughout metro Atlanta on Channel 2 Action News at Noon.
[From service projects to parades, here are the best ways to celebrate MLK Day in Atlanta]
The celebration started at 10 a.m. Monday.
Channel 2’s Lori Wilson was there as the church filled.
What a beautiful start to the service here @turnerchapelame ... celebrating #MLK ... no one better to host than our own @FBlankenshipWSB @NAACP @wsbtv @cityofmarietta pic.twitter.com/pBIArcuLiy— Lori A Wilson (@LoriWilsonWSB) January 21, 2019
TRENDING STORIES:
- Teen wearing MAGA hat in protest video tells his side of the story
- Blood pressure medication recalled due to cancer risk
- Pastor who bought $200K Lamborghini for wife lives in $1.8M house paid for by church
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}