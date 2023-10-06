Local

Chris Rock in talks to direct Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. biopic produced by Steven Spielberg

By WSBTV.com News Staff

Rarely seen color photos of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. at the March on Washington, Aug. 28, 1963.  Photo courtesy of United Ebony Society/For the AJC

Martin Luther King (center, others unidentified) awaiting chance to speak at the Chicago peace march March 25, 1967.

Rev. Martin Luther King with his wife Coretta participate in march from Montgomery, Ga., to the state capitol on March 19, 1965. (AP Photo)

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. is seen at a press conference in 1966. (AP Photo)

An undated photo of Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. (AP Photo)

FILE - This Aug. 28, 1963, file photo shows Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. acknowledging the crowd at the Lincoln Memorial for his "I Have a Dream" speech during the March on Washington. (AP Photo/File)

Dr. Martin Luther King speaks March 25, 1967 at the Chicago peace march. (AP Photo/Chick Harrity)

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., attends a news conference in Birmingham, Ala. May 9, 1963. (AP Photo/files)

LOS ANGELES — Chris Rock may be the next filmmaker to get a chance to tell the story about Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

Variety reports that Rock is in talks with Universal Pictures to direct a film about Atlanta’s native son based on Jonathan Eig’s biography “King: A Life.” The film would be produced by Steven Spielberg.

Eig released the biography earlier this year. “King: A Life” looks at King’s relationship with his wife Coretta Scott King, his father and fellow activists, according to the book’s synopsis. It also is the first to include FBI files that were recently declassified.

This would be Rock’s fourth feature film. The actor previously directed “Head of State” in 2003, “I Think I Love My Wife” in 2007 and “Top Five” in 2014.

King’s story has been told in books, articles, movies and TV shows over the years. Channel 2 Action News used to air “The Boy King” TV special presentation annually.

The drama focused on King’s early life growing up in Atlanta and what started his path to becoming a civil rights leader.

You can watch the special presentation below.

The Boy King: A WSB-TV special presentation As a man, the world would come to know his name. Get to know Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. as a boy in a Channel 2 special presentation of 'The Boy King,'

