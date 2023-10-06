Chris Rock in talks to direct Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. biopic produced by Steven Spielberg

LOS ANGELES — Chris Rock may be the next filmmaker to get a chance to tell the story about Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

Variety reports that Rock is in talks with Universal Pictures to direct a film about Atlanta’s native son based on Jonathan Eig’s biography “King: A Life.” The film would be produced by Steven Spielberg.

Eig released the biography earlier this year. “King: A Life” looks at King’s relationship with his wife Coretta Scott King, his father and fellow activists, according to the book’s synopsis. It also is the first to include FBI files that were recently declassified.

This would be Rock’s fourth feature film. The actor previously directed “Head of State” in 2003, “I Think I Love My Wife” in 2007 and “Top Five” in 2014.

King’s story has been told in books, articles, movies and TV shows over the years. Channel 2 Action News used to air “The Boy King” TV special presentation annually.

The drama focused on King’s early life growing up in Atlanta and what started his path to becoming a civil rights leader.

You can watch the special presentation below.

The Boy King: A WSB-TV special presentation As a man, the world would come to know his name. Get to know Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. as a boy in a Channel 2 special presentation of 'The Boy King,'

