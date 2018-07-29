0 Braves legend Chipper Jones takes his place in the Baseball Hall of Fame

Longtime Brave Chipper Jones entered the National Baseball Hall of Fame Sunday in Cooperstown, N.Y.

This is the inscription in Jones’ plaque:

Larry Wayne Jones Jr.

“Chipper”

Atlanta, N.L. 1993, 1995-2012

Switch-hitting lineup centerpiece during the Braves' dynastic seasons of the 1990s and 2000s. Among players who were primarily third basemen, retired as the all-time leader in runs scored and driven in. Batted better than .300 from both sides of the plate during 19-year career. Totaling 468 home runs, 1,623 RBI and eight All-Star Game selections. First overall pick in 1990 Draft, fueled Braves to 1995 championship as dynamic rookie. Hit 45 home runs in 1999 N.L. M.V.P. season and won 2008 batting crown with .364 average. Only switch-hitter in history with at least.300 batting average, 400 on-base percentage and .500 slugging percentage.

Jones started off his speech by thanking those who were with him from the beginning his parents.

In the speech, he announced his plan to name his newborn soon Cooper, in honor of his induction into the Hall of Fame in Cooperstown.

After his election into the Hall in January, he announced that he had another child on the way. A boy, his sixth.

Cooper’s expected due date is the day after the induction ceremony.

Jones had previously told Channel 2 Action News that his youngest son was born after his due date, so he’s hopeful.

The couple shared they had a contingency plan in place should Taylor go into labor ahead of the ceremony. They have visited the local hospital in Cooperstown, just in case, and his speech will be pre-recorded.

“We know where we’re going if something happens,” Jones told the Associated Press while visiting Cooperstown in April. “Hopefully, he waits until we get back home, but it certainly would be apropos if she had him here, wouldn't it?”

