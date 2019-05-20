Children's Healthcare, Tiny Doors partner to inspire patients with garden display

Children's Healthcare of Atlanta is always looking for different, unique ways to motivate patients. Recently, the system partnered with Tiny Doors Atlanta to add a new element to one of its gardens.
Tiny Doors Atlanta can be found throughout the city and have become a popular attraction. It took hours to build the new display at the Egleston hospital complete with a tiny door painted in Children's signature green
"The project is designed to motivate patients to get out of bed for a garden walk – even when they aren’t always feeling their best – and inspire imagination that catapults them to far away magical places outside of the hospital," according to a news release.
Children's said it is the first tiny door to be ADA-compliant and features a widened door frame and wheelchair ramp.
For National Hospital Week, Children's and Tiny Doors decorated the display with themes "Tie-Dye Tuesday" and "Wellness Wednesday."
Tiny Doors will install two more displays at other Children's locations. The garden is only open for patients and their families.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}