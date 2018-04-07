Children attend event to inspire unity, kindness, charity in communities across metro

ATLANTA - Hundreds of children and adults gathered together in the Forest Cove Apartments in southeast Atlanta for an Easter celebration.
The Summit in Park II event was sponsored by the Summit on Violence committee, which is part of Faith in Action, St. Andrew Catholic Church Knights of Columbus, and supporting churches and ministries around Atlanta.
Children enjoyed a bounce house, face painting and a thrilling Easter egg hunt. In addition, a raffle was held for donated toys, and bicycles. Volunteer organizers also distributed 50 donated hams, and grilled hot dogs and hamburgers for everyone, backed by inspirational and gospel music from a DJ.
Some of the young volunteers also went door to door handing out Bibles and pamphlets. The purpose of the event was to inspire unity, kindness and charity in communities across Atlanta.
Rev. Roy Lee, Ph.D., author, educator, public speaker and former U.S. Air Force chaplain, expressed thanks to the many volunteers and donors who helped make the event possible.
