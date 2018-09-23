Child porn recorded in Spalding County school by student, Sheriff's Office says

Parents in one local county might want to check their children's phones.
Channel 2 Action News has learned Spalding County deputies said students are spreading a pornographic video of a classmate.
The video involves a 15-year-old student.
Investigators said another student took it during school hours. That student is being punished.
Investigators said they need parents to check their children's phones and delete the video if they find it.
They also want parents to speak with their children and remind them that even having the video is considered a crime.
Channel 2's Michael Seiden is speaking to investigators to find out where they are in this investigation, on Channel 2 Action News at 6 p.m.
