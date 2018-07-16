Child missing from Forsyth County

The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office needs your help finding a missing boy.
Authorities say a 2-and-a-half-year-old boy disappeared in the area of 7100 Campground Road in southwest Forsyth.
He was last seen wearing orange and white shorts. He may have taken off his blue polo shirt, authorities say.
In a Facebook post, the Sheriff's Office says "any contact hold and notify us immediately please."
