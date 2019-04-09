Child grabs gun and shoots another child, police say

PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. - Paulding County police are trying to figure out how two small children managed to get a gun. One of them ended up shooting the other.
Officers found the children at a home on Parkcrest Crossing in Dallas Monday night.
Authorities said the child who was shot is about 6 or 7 years old. We are working to get an update on their condition.
