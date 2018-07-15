  • Child found safe after carjacking, police say

    ATLANTA - Police say a 4-year-old child was found safe after a carjacking Sunday afternoon in southeast Atlanta.

    Authorities told Channel 2 Action News a white Infiniti was taken with the child inside.

    The investigation continues.

