Woodstock warns of blasting in support of roundabout project

WOODSTOCK, Ga. — The city of Woodstock is warning people in the vicinity of Trickum Road to prepare for some disturbance.

Blasting is scheduled to take place on Friday between 2:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m., the city said in a social media post.

The city says it expects traffic delays in the area during this time.

The city strongly encourages drivers to avoid the area if possible and seek alternate routes.

Construction has been ongoing on Trickum Road south of Barnes Road around where Little River Park is being built.

The city says the new park will include a trail the length of Little River, a lake for fishing and kayaking and a water trail that will extend to Olde Rope Mill Park.

