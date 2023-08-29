Woodstock police recognize five people who helped officers during pursuit of suspect

WOODSTOCK, Ga. — Five people were recognized by the Woodstock Police Department at the Mayor & City Council meeting on Monday for their role in assisting Woodstock police officers in arresting a suspect.

On Thursday, August 3, five people assisted officers in arresting Bailey Avey, 21, of Atlanta, after he ran from officers during an attempted traffic stop on Interstate 575.

Thanks to bystanders’ assistance, Avey was eventually arrested and charged with reckless driving, fleeing and attempting to elude, theft by receiving stolen property, driving on a suspended license, five counts of obstruction, and criminal trespass.

On Monday, Jaxson Rupert, Justin Shubert, James Stokes, Lee Turman, and Henry Higgins were recognized for assisting officers in their pursuit.

Turman is a Lieutenant with the Cobb County Police Department.

He was off-duty at the time he assisted in the pursuit of Avey.

On Tuesday, the Cobb County Police Department celebrated Turman’s contributions on their Facebook page on Monday, saying, “Lt Turman was recognized by Woodstock Police, GA, for his assistance while off duty in apprehending a fleeing suspect. On August 3rd, a Woodstock Police Officer attempted to stop a car on I-575. The driver fled from the officer, abandoned the vehicle in an apartment complex, and fled on foot. Lt. Turman was in the area of this rapidly evolving incident and offered his assistance. The suspect was eventually apprehended and faced numerous charges. Special thanks to the Woodstock Police Department for recognizing the citizens who assisted and our officer who happened to be in the right place at the right time.”

