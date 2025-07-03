Woodstock PD fires officer after use of force investigation

WOODSTOCK, Ga. — Woodstock Police Department announced Thursday it has fired an officer after a use of force investigation.

The department also recommended that Woodstock Municipal Court dismiss charges against the driver who the officer arrested.

Justin Davis was fired Thursday for violating police policies, including the department’s use of force policy.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

Woodstock police said the arrest involving use of force happened at about 9:58 p.m. Sunday.

Police said officers stopped a driver for traffic offenses, including speeding on Main Street, and Davis used force to arrest him for reckless driving and speeding.

EMS evaluated the driver, and he was then taken to Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office Jail.

Per policy, Woodstock police opened a use of force investigation the following day using footage from the body camera and put Davis on administrative leave.

That investigation ended Thursday with the immediate termination of Davis.

“The trust of our community is built on accountability and transparency,” said Chief of Police Robert Jones. “We have a duty to uphold the law and the standards of our department without compromise. Taking responsibility when those standards are breached is essential to earning and keeping the trust of our community.”

Channel 2 Action News has reached out to Woodstock PD for more information, including body cam footage.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group