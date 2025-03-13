Woman sentenced to decades in prison for trying to distribute meth out of Cherokee Co. home

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — An Acworth woman will spend years in prison after she was found guilty of attempted drug distribution.

On Tuesday, a Cherokee County judge sentenced Jacquelyn Elaine Moravetz, 45, of Acworth, to 20 years, with the first seven years to be served in confinement. The seven years will be suspended and changed to a probationary term upon Moravetz’s acceptance and successful completion of Drug Accountability Court.

The conviction stems from Moravetz being found guilty of possessing methamphetamine with intent to distribute.

The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office began investigating the charges on June 16, 2023, after responding to a 911 call.

Authorities said another resident allowed deputies inside the home, they saw illegal drugs and drug paraphernalia in plain view. Agents searched the home and found several bags of methamphetamine weighing almost 28 grams. Agents said they also found meth inside Moravet’z personal belonging.

“Drug distribution affects every member of our community, leaving a lasting and harmful impact. Too often, these dangerous substances end up in the hands of children,” said Assistant District Attorney Rebecca Visockis, who prosecuted this case on behalf of the State. “Through the collaborative efforts of Cherokee Sheriff’s Office and CMANS, another criminal has been brought to justice.”

Moravetz was also ordered to complete 120 hours of community service.

