Two students arrested for bringing guns to Cherokee County high school

    By: Tom Regan

    CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. - Two students at River Ridge High School were arrested Monday afternoon days after officials said they brought guns and ammunition to school. 

    The students brought the guns to school on Friday, officials said.

    Channel 2's Tom Regan learned that officials think the students were planning to do target practice after school. Officials said they don't believe the students intended to harm anyone and the guns were not loaded. 

    The schools says the students will face "severe administrative discipline." 

    Officials say they were not aware the students had guns at school until Monday morning and the investigation began immediately. 

