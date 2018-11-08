  • Tractor-trailer carrying 80,000 pounds of trash crashes on I-575 in Cherokee County

    Updated:

    CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. - Crews have spent hours cleaning up a messy crash on a busy interstate early Thursday morning. 

    Triple Team Traffic's Mark Arum confirmed through the Georgia Department of Transportation that a tractor trailer carrying 80,000 pounds of trash crashed on I-575 North at Highway 140 (Exit 16). The crash has blocked all lanes of traffic.

    [DOWNLOAD: WSB-TV's News App for traffic alerts]

    Arum began tracking this crash around 3:30 a.m. and has been showing viewers how to get around it on Channel 2 Action News This Morning

    We're working to learn when lanes will reopen for Channel 2 Action News at Noon

    Traffic is being diverted onto Highway 140 (Exit 16). Drivers can also use Bells Ferry Road as alternate.

    TRENDING STORIES:

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories