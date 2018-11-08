Tractor-trailer carrying 80,000 pounds of trash crashes on I-575 in Cherokee County

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. - Crews have spent hours cleaning up a messy crash on a busy interstate early Thursday morning.
Triple Team Traffic's Mark Arum confirmed through the Georgia Department of Transportation that a tractor trailer carrying 80,000 pounds of trash crashed on I-575 North at Highway 140 (Exit 16). The crash has blocked all lanes of traffic.
Traffic is being diverted onto Highway 140 (Exit 16). Drivers can also use Bells Ferry Road as alternate.
RED ALERT Cherokee Co.: Overturned big rig...I-575/nb at Hwy 140 (exit 16) ALL lanes blocked and now, crash I-75/sb at Canton Rd (pictured) in the right lanes. #ATLtraffic pic.twitter.com/giF4MCdeAw— Triple Team Traffic (@WSBTraffic) November 8, 2018
